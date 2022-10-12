The Pacers exercised Nesmith's fourth-year option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Nesmith was traded to the Pacers in a deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics this offseason. Across two seasons with Boston, Nesmith garnered a modest reserve gig, but it appears he'll have an opportunity to carve out a solid depth role in Indiana. Due to the fact that Nesmith has yet to play for Indiana during the regular season and isn't guaranteed to be a major contributor, this move comes as a bit of a surprise, but the Pacers will now have at least two years to get an extended look at Nesmith's fit with the organization.