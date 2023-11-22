Nesmith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Nesmith will replace Obi Toppin in the starting lineup Tuesday. However, the 24-year-old started in his 60 of his 73 appearances last season, so this is a familiar role for Nesmith.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Minimal results in defeat•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Trending in right direction•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Iffy against Philadelphia•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Leading scorer in win over Utah•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Joins offensive frenzy•