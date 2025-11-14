Nesmith went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness and won't return, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports. He recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes before exiting.

Nesmith appeared to slip on the court and had a difficult time getting back up. He eventually needed help making his way to the locker room and was quickly ruled out. Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard should see an uptick in chances down the stretch in Nesmith's absence.