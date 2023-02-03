Nesmith finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 loss to the Lakers.

Nesmith was in rhythm all night, knocking down five of six field goal attempts for 15 points in the first half before going 4-of-6 over the final two quarters to finish with a season-high 24 points. The small forward also matched his season high with five threes in the contest, four of which came in the first half. It was Nesmith's third game this season with at least 20 points, though he now has just two assists over his last four contests.