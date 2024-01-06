Nesmith (ankle) is Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast for Saturday's game versus the Celtics.
Nesmith has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. With Andrew Nembhard (back) and Bruce Brown (knee) out, Aaron Nesmith could receive increased playing time.
