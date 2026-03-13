Nesmith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Nesmith did not play in Thursday's loss to the Suns while managing a right ankle injury. He's been given the green light to play Friday, and his return will likely result in Ethan Thompson reverting to a bench role. In his last appearance Tuesday against the Kings, Nesmith finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block and two three-pointers over 35 minutes.