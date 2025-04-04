Nesmith (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with right ankle soreness. Nesmith has been on fire from deep as of late, converting 48.2 percent of his 5.6 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.
