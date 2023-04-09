Nesmith (head) is available for Sunday's matchup against New York.
Nesmith has been upgraded from questionable to available and will presumably draw a ninth straight start. Over his previous eight starts, the third-year forward has averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Questionable for finale•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Sinks three triples in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Versatile contributor in defeat•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Returns to starting five•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Moves to bench•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Back-to-back 20-point outings•