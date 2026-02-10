default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nesmith (hand) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Nesmith missed last Tuesday's loss to Utah -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to a left hand strain, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set. The 26-year-old swingman has appeared in five of Indiana's last six outings, averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.2 minutes per game over that stretch.

More News