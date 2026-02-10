Nesmith (hand) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Nesmith missed last Tuesday's loss to Utah -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to a left hand strain, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set. The 26-year-old swingman has appeared in five of Indiana's last six outings, averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.2 minutes per game over that stretch.