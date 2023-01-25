Nesmith (wrist) is available and will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Nesmith was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, the second half of a back-to-back set, due to a sore right wrist, but he's ultimately been cleared for action. Over his past six appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24.8 minutes but is shooting just 25.5 percent from the field during that stretch.