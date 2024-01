Nesmith (shins) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Nesmith and Jalen Smith (back) were both upgraded from questionable to available and will likely start Friday's game versus Atlanta. Nesmith has started nine straight contests, averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game during that stretch.