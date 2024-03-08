Nesmith racked up eight points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 loss to Minnesota.

Nesmith had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his layup was blocked in spectacular fashion by Anthony Edwards. Nesmith has struggled with his shot as of late and has gone 4-for-20 from the field over his last three games. He has failed to reach double-digit scoring in each of the last five games, which is a far cry from his production in February when he averaged 13.8 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, including 39.5 percent from three.