Nesmith was traded to Indiana alongside Daniel Theis and a first-round pick for Malcolm Brogdon on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After two seasons of limited playing time in Boston, the 2020 first-round pick now finds himself with Indiana. While Nesmith is bound to see the court more with the rebuilding Pacers than he did with the contending Celtics, the 22-year-old still has plenty of competition for minutes. Nesmith is set to compete amongst the likes of Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Duane Washington and Bennedict Mathurin for playing coming into next year.