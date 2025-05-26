Nesmith went back to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Sunday due to an apparent ankle injury, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith went down after appearing to roll his ankle while attempting a pass along the baseline. If he is unable to return, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard will likely pick up extra minutes.
