Nesmith closed with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Nesmith had a miserable outing on the offensive end, but his defense kept him on the floor. While this was a disappointing end to his campaign, Nesmith showed a ton of promise in 2024-25. In 45 regular-season appearances, Nesmith shot 43.1 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals. With Tyrese Haliburton facing a lengthy recovery from his torn Achilles, Nesmith could soak up more usage in 2025-26.