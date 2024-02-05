Nesmith posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-99 win over the Hornets.

The fourth-year forward topped 20 points for the third time in the last six games and drained multiple threes for the sixth time in the last seven contests as he continues his most productive run of the season. Over that seven-game stretch, Nesmith is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting a blistering 60.0 percent from the floor and 51.4 percent (18-for-35) from long distance.