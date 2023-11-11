Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.
Nesmith has yet to miss a game this season but could do so Sunday. If the 24-year-old forward is ruled out. Jarace Walker and Jordan Nwora would be candidates to receive increased playing time.
