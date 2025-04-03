Nesmith is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Jazz due to right ankle soreness.
Nesmith is in danger of missing just his second game since Jan. 14 on Friday due to a right ankle injury. With Bennedict Mathurin (calf) also questionable, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard could receive increased playing time.
