Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Nesmith will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a right ankle sprain, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Carlisle suggested that Nesmith's status could come down to a game-time decision, meaning the team will likely see how his ankle responds in warmups before determining his availability ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Nesmith rolled his right ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's 106-100 loss in Game 3, but he was able to come back into the game late in the fourth quarter. Nesmith finished the contest with eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes.