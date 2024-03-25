Nesmith is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a right knee bruise.

Nesmith posted 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, but he may miss the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set. If Nemsith is downgraded to out, Doug McDermott, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard are candidates for increased roles.