Nesmith is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right hip bruise.

Nesmith was a key bench piece for the Pacers during their In-Season Tournament run and was tasked with guarding the opposing team's best player when he was on the court. The injury doesn't appear too serious, but if it forces Nesmith to miss any time, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.