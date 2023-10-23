Nesmith signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Pacers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nesmith had a career year during his first season with the Pacers last year, averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game, all the best marks from his first three seasons in the NBA. The 24-year-old will be rewarded with an extension just before the start of the 2023-24 campaign and will attempt to carve out consistent minutes once again this season.