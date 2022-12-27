Nesmith racked up 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to New Orleans.

Nesmith was back in the starting lineup Monday, producing an underwhelming line in limited minutes. The Pacers were simply blown off the court in this one, meaning the majority of the starters were limited to no more than 25 minutes. Prior to his short injury absence, Nesmith had been playing some of the best basketball of his career, carving out a regular spot in the starting rotation. If you added him recently, he is worth holding for at least another game or two, just to see what transpires in the coming days.