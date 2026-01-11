Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Just misses double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith provided 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-99 victory over Miami.
The 26-year-old forward likely would have recorded his first double-double of the season in a more competitive contest, but he didn't see the court again after exiting late in the third quarter with the Pacers up by 26. Nesmith rejoined the starting five at the beginning of January and has quickly found his form, scoring at least 12 points in four straight games and averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.3 combined blocks and steals in 32.3 minutes.
