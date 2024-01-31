Nesmith finished Tuesday's 129-124 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 41 minutes.

The fourth-year forward tied his season high in scoring as he led the Pacers in both points and boards on the night. Nesmith has looked good since returning from a three-game absence due to a shin issue, scoring at least 16 points in each of the last four games and averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 threes over the last seven while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent (17-for-38) from beyond the arc. That hot streak lines up with the arrival of Pascal Siakam, so Nesmith's elevated usage to close out January might be his new normal.