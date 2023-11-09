Nesmith had 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Jazz.

Three different Pacers scored more than 20 points on the night but it was Nesmith who led the team, and he also tied Bennedict Mathurin for the lead in three-pointers. Nesmith has been locked in to begin the season, shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, but Indiana's crowded roster could prevent the 24-year-old from getting the minutes he'd need to make a serious push for the Sixth Man of the Year Award despite his excellent start.