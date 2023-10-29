Nesmith posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds over 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 victory over Cleveland.

Nesmith, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension Monday, showed off why the Pacers believed in his development with an efficient performance against the Cavs. Nesmith was one rebound short of his second career double-double and was one of four bench players to have a points differential of plus-17 or higher. His 30 minutes was a noticeable uptick from the season opener and could continue to see more playing time if he's able to keep up his efficiency.