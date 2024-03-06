Nesmith had six points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Nesmith managed just six points in the win, continuing his poor production of late. Since returning from an ankle injury, he has scored a total of 19 points across three games. Not only has his scoring been underwhelming, but his defensive numbers have been even worse, tallying one steal and zero blocks in that time. While he should be better than this moving forward, his upside is not that high, meaning managers could move on if the situation warrants immediate production.