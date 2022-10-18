Nesmith (foot) will likely hold a questionable tag for Wednesday's opener against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith logged a limited practice Monday after missing much of the preseason, but he's progressed enough to potentially take part Wednesday. If he can play, Nesmith should log double-digit minutes as a bench contributor for the Pacers.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Logs limited practice•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Not ruled out for opener•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Dealing with plantar fascia injury•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores 16 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores 12 in Pacers LVSL debut•