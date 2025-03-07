Nesmith is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to left hip soreness.

The left hip soreness is a new concern for Nesmith, though he is still expected to suit up. In the likely event that the 25-year-old swingman is cleared to play, he could see an uptick in minutes once again due to Tyrese Haliburton (hip) and Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) being listed as questionable. Nesmith is coming off a productive performance in Thursday's loss to the Hawks, during which he posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes due to Haliburton and Mathurin being sidelined.