Nesmith (hip) is questionable Monday against the 76ers.
This comes from the official injury report, so we don't have much to go on. With Nesmith in danger of missing his second straight game, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin could see a bump in playing time.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Not playing Sunday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Questionable at Chicago•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Finding touch from distance•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Flops again in loss Saturday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Goes for season-high 24 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Top scorer among starters in loss•