Nesmith finished Friday's 133-104 preseason loss to the Spurs with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes.

Nesmith was one of just four Indiana players to score in double digits Friday as the Pacers connected on just 41.5 percent of their field-goal attempts. The 2020 first-rounder has averaged at least 12.0 points per game in each of the last two seasons, and his role in the Pacers' offense should expand during the 2025-26 campaign following the departure of Myles Turner to Milwaukee and with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the season.