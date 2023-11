Nesmith amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to Portland.

Nesmith returned from a two-game absence due to a wrist injury, logging 25 minutes off the bench. While he did manage to rack up three steals, it was far from a stellar performance. He has had his moments this season but on the whole, he should be viewed as nothing more than a schedule-based streamer.