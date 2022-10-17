Nesmith (foot) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Nesmith has yet to participate in any contact work but has been making process in his plantar fasciitis recovery. Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that Nesmith's activity level in Tuesday's practice would be significant in determining his status for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. Nesmith is slated to hold a depth role for the Pacers this season, but his absence could result in a more significant workload for first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin.