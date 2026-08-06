Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Looking to rebound in 2026-27

Nesmith continued to establish himself as one of Indiana's most valuable two-way wings during the 2025-26 season, but injuries limited him to 45 regular-season appearances.

Nesmith's combination of three-point shooting, defensive versatility and energy made him an ideal fit alongside the Pacers' core. With Indiana largely standing pat this offseason, Nesmith should continue to occupy a prominent role in the starting lineup. In 2025-26, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 dimes and 2.3 three-pointers for a shorthanded Pacers squad.