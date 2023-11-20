Nesmith registered zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Magic.

Nesmith was held scoreless for the first time this season during Sunday's defeat, and he was unable to generate much production in secondary categories. He's been held under 10 points in eight of 12 appearances this year and has had inconsistent production overall, averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game.