Nesmith isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Toronto, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Nesmith will be replaced by Oshae Brissett in the starting lineup Wednesday. Nesmith is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.3 minutes across his previous 12 appearances coming off the bench this season.
