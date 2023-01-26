Nesmith holds a questionable designation for Friday's game versus the Bucks due to right wrist soreness.
Nesmith was deemed questionable with the same issue ahead of Wednesday's affair versus the Magic before being given the green light, so he could be more on the probable side of questionable leading up to Friday. Either way, it will be worth monitoring the wing's status ahead of the 7 PM ET opening tip.
