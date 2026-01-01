Nesmith notched nine points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic.

Along with Micah Potter, Nesmith started the second half of this contest. He's made a strong impact for the Pacers over his last three appearances, posting averages of 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers.