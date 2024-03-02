Nesmith closed Friday's 129-102 loss to the Pelicans with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

Nesmith returned from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain by connecting on a pair of threes and tallying a trio of rebounds and assists while ending one point short of the double-digit mark in a losing effort. Nesmith has struggled a bit as of late for Indiana, failing to reach double figures in scoring in two straight outings. Nesmith has had success from deep over his last 10 appearances, connecting on two or more threes in seven of those outings.