Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Nesmith sat out Saturday's loss to Detroit -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- though he'll return to the lineup Monday. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in eight games this month, averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31.8 minutes per contest during that span.
