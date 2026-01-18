Nesmith (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Philadelphia.

Nesmith sat out Saturday's loss to Detroit -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- though he'll return to the lineup Monday. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in eight games this month, averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31.8 minutes per contest during that span.