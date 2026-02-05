Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith (hand) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Milwaukee.
Nesmith missed Tuesday's loss to the Jazz with a minor hand injury, but he'll be back in action Friday, which may result in Ben Sheppard returning to a reserve role. Nesmith is averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 triples per game this season.
