Nesmith isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Golden State.
Nesmith left Monday's contest against the Heat in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious and shouldn't sideline him for Wednesday's contest. The third-year wing has started nine of Indiana's past 14 games, posting 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.3 minutes during that stretch.
