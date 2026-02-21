This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Nesmith will miss a second consecutive game while tending to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the 76ers. Ben Sheppard and Kobe Brown should operate in elevated roles in Nesmith's absence.