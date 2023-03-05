Nesmith (hip) won't play Sunday against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith has been dealing with soreness on his left hip, and he'll miss a game for the first time since mid-January, when he missed two contests in a row between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13. Jordan Nwora and Chris Duarte could see more action as Nesmith's replacements.

