Nesmith (hip) won't play Sunday against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith has been dealing with soreness on his left hip, and he'll miss a game for the first time since mid-January, when he missed two contests in a row between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13. Jordan Nwora and Chris Duarte could see more action as Nesmith's replacements.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Questionable at Chicago•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Finding touch from distance•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Flops again in loss Saturday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Goes for season-high 24 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Top scorer among starters in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Active vs. Milwaukee•