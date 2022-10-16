Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Nesmith (foot) was able to do a "little bit" in Saturday's practice and might be ready to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Carlisle added that he's hopeful Nesmith will be able to take part in live work at practice Monday, with the third-year wing's status for the opener likely to be dictated by what he's able to do that day. Even after moving from the Celtics to what appears to be a rebuilding Pacers club, Nesmith isn't guaranteed to be a regular rotation player in his first season in Indiana.