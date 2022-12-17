Nesmith will operate off the bench during Friday's matchup against Cleveland.

Nesmith started back-to-back games and 10 of Indiana's past 14 contests, but he'll operate off the bench Friday, as Indiana has elected to start both Jalen Smith and Myles Turner. This is likely a matchup-based decision, as Cleveland sports one of the biggest teams in the league, led by the formidable frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Nesmith should still see a sizable role off the bench.