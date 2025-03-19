Nesmith (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Nesmith is set to return to game action after missing Monday's win over the Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury. The 25-year-old has made eight appearances in March, during which he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.4 minutes per contest.