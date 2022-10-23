Nesmith totaled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three blocks across 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Pistons.

Nesmith shifted into the starting lineup Saturday but failed to deliver anything close to fantasy-relevant numbers. It appears as though the Pacers are willing to play with their rotations a bit from one game to the next, meaning Nesmith should at least get some more opportunities moving forward. With that said, there is very little reason to think he can be anything more than a streaming consideration in deeper formats.