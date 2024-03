Nesmith (ankle) will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Nesmith is returning from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The official starting lineup has not yet been announced, but he will presumably be replacing Bennedict Mathurin in the starting unit. Nesmith averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 31.1 minutes over his previous 15 appearances prior to the injury.